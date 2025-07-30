President Donald Trump announced a new health technology program that would “easily” allow patients to share their records from “one doctor to another,” adding that it will also “make it simple” for patients to access their health records.

During a “Making Health Technology Great Again” event on Wednesday with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, Trump announced that they were “launching the CMS Digital Tech EcoSystem.”

Trump noted that “for decades” healthcare networks in the United States “have been overdue for a high-tech upgrade,” adding that the current systems are “slow, costly, and incompatible with one another.”

“For decades, America’s healthcare networks have been overdue for a high-tech upgrade, and that’s what we’re doing,” Trump continued. “The existing systems are often slow, costly, and incompatible with one another. But, with today’s announcement, we take a major step to bring healthcare into the digital age — something that is absolutely vital. Moving from clipboards and fax machines into a new era of convenience, profitability, and speed, and frankly better health for people.”

“Under the leadership of Administrator Oz, we are officially launching the CMS Digital Tech EcoSystem to give healthcare providers, insurers, and software companies the tools they need to empower Americans with a 21st century experience on health,” Trump added.

Trump explained that the new health technology would not only “allow patients to easily transmit information from one doctor to another,” even if they were using different forms of record keeping systems, or using different networks, but would “make it simple for patients” to have access to their health records.

Per Fox News, representatives from companies such as Apple, Amazon, software giant Oracle, and artificial intelligence (AI) companies Anthropic and OpenAI attended the event. The companies “will be participating in the voluntary pledge aimed at improving health record sharing.”

“Instead of filling out the same tedious paperwork at every medical appointment, patients will simply be able to grant their doctors access to their records at the push of a button,” Trump added. “Just a button and you’re all set, and all the information the doctor needs will be immediately transmitted. The system will be entirely opt-in, and there will be no centralized government-run database.”