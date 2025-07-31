Whistleblower Reveals How They Were Threatened to Go Along with Obama-Directed Russia Hoax

A whistleblower shared how they were threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Obama-directed Russia “intelligence” assessment hoax, despite knowing it was not credible or accurate, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed Wednesday.

Gabbard shared the newly released, firsthand account from the whistleblower — who refused to play along with the hoax — detailing what happened in the crafting of the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), their yearslong efforts to expose the manufacturing of intelligence carried out at the highest levels of government, and how they were repeatedly ignored.

The supervisor pressured the whistleblower to accept the contrived January 2017 ICA’s findings — despite expressing concerns about the discredited information used to support those findings — and said concurring with the false information would be necessary to receive a promotion, the document reads.

The whistleblower refused to accept the January 2017 ICA findings, stating, “I could not concur in good conscience based on information available” that Russia preferred then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

The whistleblower also cited the selective use of open-source references to Russian media as “evidence” for the Russian government’s support for Trump as part of the flawed intelligence practices, while ignoring foreign media from other nations, such as NATO allies, that disparaged Trump and supported his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Repeated attempts were made by the whistleblower to report the false information used in the January 2017 ICA to multiple government officials, including informing the IC Inspector General, the whistleblower said.

“The whistleblower records also show how former DNI James Clapper and other senior Obama Administration officials privately denounced the Steele Dossier, despite simultaneously ensuring that the January 2017 ICA included it,” the document reveals.

Previously, the whistleblower attempted to report the concerns to more than a dozen government offices, including the IC IG, Special Counsel Durham, a U.S. senator, and other official whistleblower channels over the last six years, the document states.

Gabbard’s whistleblower protections allowed her to investigate and confirm the allegations, “revealing the truth about the Obama-led creation of the manufactured intelligence assessment which knowingly used false and discredited information, to sell a lie to the American people,” the document reads.

The fake intelligence assessment would then go on to be used as the foundation for multiple investigations and legal actions against President Trump and other senior officials, Gabbard’s files asserted.

“Thank you to this courageous whistleblower, and others who are coming forward now, putting their own well-being on the line to defend our democratic republic, ensure the American people know the truth, and hold those responsible accountable,” Gabbard said in a Thursday X post.

The newly released document comes after Gabbard said former President Barack Obama directed members of the Intelligence Community to falsify documents, creating a hoax that claimed to show “significant” Russian election meddling, despite it running counter to other intel assessments that had been released.

You can read the released document here.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.