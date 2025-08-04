United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is committed to debunking the leftist media that is trying to stifle what the federal agency is doing, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater lauded the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE for their PR operation, which is continually engaging in rapid debunking of the left’s lies.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Slater said. …”You have totally humiliated them.”

“It’s an amazing action. Our web team here at ICE … is outstanding. And we have the leadership of Tricia McLaughlin, who’s … the Secretary for Public Affairs and press secretary for Secretary Noem. They’re amazing,” Lyons said, explaining that they “fought on the ropes so long a defensive posture in that we would have to wait for a story to come out and then try to debunk it, and then only one or two outlets would pick it up.”

“Now we’re a full court press, because the big thing we have to do is we have to combat the left side media that just totally stifles what ICE is really doing, right? They’re not out there highlighting the great work, the bad actors we get every day, known suspected terrorists …. gang members, crushing these foreign terrorist organizations, these FTOs the president designated under Executive Order,” Lyons explained.

Instead, Lyons said the leftist media tries to “pull at the heartstrings and show that ICE is bad” and portray the men and women of ICE as “wrong” in what they are doing.

“So the outstanding comm teams and the social media teams that we have are amazing because, like you said, within minutes, we’re debunking those stories,” he said. “But if people are active on social media like they are nowadays, you’re going to see exactly what the men and women of ICE do every day. They’re going to profile those heinous actors that we’re encountering daily, and that’s what we hope the American people see.”

“This what they voted for,” he added. “So we’re going to make sure that they understand exactly what ICE is doing every day.”

