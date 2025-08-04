An illegal alien with a history of drunk driving is accused of killing a woman and her 11-year-old daughter in a car crash in Lakewood Township, New Jersey.

Raul Luna-Perez, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Lakewood Township Police Department and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault.

On July 26, police responded to a fatal crash allegedly caused by Luna-Perez after he reportedly crossed into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit a woman with two 11-year-old girls in her vehicle head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 11-year-old daughter was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. The other 11-year-old passenger is in serious but stable condition in a New Jersey hospital.

Luna-Perez had two passengers in his vehicle as well, but both suffered only minor injuries.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since lodged a detainer against Luna-Perez, requesting custody of him if he is released from local police custody at any time. ICE officials revealed that Luna-Perez has had multiple run-ins with the law, but New Jersey’s sanctuary state policy protected him from being turned over to their custody.

On June 25, 2023, Luna-Perez was arrested for simple domestic violence. On March 20 of this year, Luna-Perez was arrested for drunk driving, and on April 17, he was again arrested for drunk driving.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership.”

“President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives,” McLaughlin said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, though, suggested to Fox News Digital that he does not support sanctuary policies.

“The Governor believes that Mr. Luna-Perez, who has been arrested multiple times for DUI and domestic violence, should not have been allowed behind the wheel and should have already been deported due to his previous dangerous criminal activity,” a spokesman for Murphy said.

Luna-Perez remains in custody at the Ocean County Jail.

