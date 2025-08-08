Democrat Socialist Zohran Mamdani, who is running for New York City mayor, zeroed in on President Donald Trump while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

His comments came after a report that the president was thinking of getting involved in the race. Mamdani said if he wins, his approach will be to oppose the Trump administration, Fox News reported.

The outlet noted that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is an independent candidate for mayor. “Trump, according to a New York Times report this week, recently spoke on the phone with Cuomo,” the outlet added, “and has been talking with associates about who has the best chance to beat Mamdani between Cuomo, current mayor Eric Adams, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.”

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox Trump has no intention of getting involved in the race.

During the recent press conference, Mamdani said, “My administration would be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare. And you don’t need to take me at my word or take Andrew Cuomo at his, you need to only look at the actions of the Trump administration since I won the Democratic Primary.”

Mamdani continued, “How else can you describe a president who has proposed de-naturalizing the Democratic nominee of New York City? How else can you describe a president who has sought to entertain suggestions of deporting me, of arresting me, of taking control of the city over the will of New Yorkers?”

“Those are the actions of a president who is afraid of the fact that I will actually deliver in a manner where he is simply betrayed,” he claimed.

It was not the first time Mamdani has made such a statement. In June, he claimed Trump “will target whomever is the next mayor of this city.” He then said it was important for the city to have a mayor who will “actually fight back.”

“And that’s what I will do,” he said. “I am Donald Trump’s worst nightmare as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in, and the difference between myself and Andrew Cuomo is that my campaign is not funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump in D.C.”

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) recently admitted that Mamdani, who has radical roots, offers them the best position to “seize state power,” per Breitbart News.

Trump criticized Mamdani in June after he pulled out in front in the Democrat mayoral primary, Breitbart News reported.

The president wrote in a post on Truth Social, “It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor.”

“We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump said. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

WATCH — President Donald Trump on Mamdani:

