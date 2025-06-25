President Donald Trump criticized Democrat Socialist Zohran Mamdani after he took the lead in New York City’s Democrat Mayoral primary, calling him a “communist lunatic.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for “backing him” and “groveling over him.”

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” Trump wrote. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

“He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” Trump added. “Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

Trump’s post comes after Mamdani took a lead in the NYC Democrat primary race, over his opponents former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Mamdani received 43.5 percent of the vote, or 432,305 votes, Cuomo received 36.4 percent of the vote, or 361,840 votes, and Lander received 11.3 percent, or 112,349 votes, according to the Associated Press.

While Mamdani has declared victory and expressed that he is “honored” to be the Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City, under New York City’s ranked-choice voting system “if a candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, that candidate wins.” If not, “counting will continue in rounds.”

Per the New York City Board of Elections website:

All first-choice votes are counted If a candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, that candidate wins. If no candidate earns more than 50% of first-choice votes, then counting will continue in rounds. At the end of each round, the last-place candidate is eliminated and voters who chose that candidate now have their vote counted for their next choice. Your vote is counted for your second choice only if your first choice is eliminated. If both your first and second choices are eliminated, your vote is counted for your next choice. This process continues until there are two candidates left. The candidate with the most votes wins.

Trump’s criticism of Mamdani comes as Democrats such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) have warned that Mamdani is “too extreme to lead” the city, and have described him as being a “snake oil salesman.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that Mamdani, who boasts of having “far-left socialist views,” is the “son of acclaimed Indian-American director Mira Nair (Salaam Bombay, Monsoon Wedding)” and that he has grown up “around privilege.”

Most recently, Mamdani, who has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), floated the idea of city-run grocery stores.

“We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores whose mission is to lower prices, not price gouging,” Mamdani said in a video. ”

“These stores will operate without a profit motive, or having to pay property taxes or rent, and will pass on those savings to you,” Mamdani added.