PHOTO: Sydney Sweeney’s Brother Posts ‘Good Jeans’ Joke to Celebrate Air Force Promotion

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s brother is playing into the drama surrounding his sister and her “good jeans” while celebrating his promotion in the United States Air Force.

Trent Sweeney was recently promoted to staff sergeant and took the opportunity to joke about his sister’s American Eagle advertisement that put leftists into an uproar, Fox News reported on Friday.

In the caption of his Instagram story wherein he announced his accomplishment, Trent wrote “It’s them good jeans,” and also shared a photo of himself and fellow servicemen:

His comments came after leftists attacked his sister online for appearing in the ad that “features the stunning actress, who has become a target of hate from the left for her beauty, talking to potential customers about her ‘genes’ as well as her jeans,” Breitbart News reported on July 28. Critics claimed the ad was “Nazi propaganda.”

Meanwhile, social media users on Trent’s page were quick to react to the news of his promotion, one person writing, “True American genes.”

“Thank you for your service! And those family jeans… I means genes!” someone else commented, while another person said, “The family jeans. Congrats on the promotion!”

In response to his sister’s advertisement, pop singer Lizzo tried to troll her by posting a new song on social media, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

The video shows Lizzo with a water hose standing next to a sports car while wearing a jean jacket and jean cutoffs. She raps and twerks to the music and says, “Bitch I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”

In a statement following the Sydney Sweeney ad’s controversy, American Eagle said, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”