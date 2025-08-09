President Donald Trump accused former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband, Paul, of insider trading after they “beat every Hedge Fund in 2024.”

“Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very ‘interesting’ husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “In other words, these two very average “minds’ beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It’s all INSIDE INFORMATION!”

Trump continued to question if anyone was looking into the matter, and described Nancy as a “disgusting degenerate” who impeached him twice “on NO GROUNDS, and LOST.”

During an interview on The Alex Marlow Show with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in May, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) explained how the Pelosis had made “hundreds of millions of dollars” off of Nancy’s insider knowledge. Hawley explained that he had reintroduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, which would prevent members of Congress and their family members from trading and holding stocks:

The bill’s namesake, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has “made “hundreds of millions” – despite a salary never higher than just over $200,000 – since her election to Congress. Hawley said that cannot be done following the law. “You don’t do it legally,” Hawley said of Pelosi’s acquisition of wealth. “And here’s the thing, Nancy Pelosi and her husband last year, in 2024, beat every hedge fund in the nation, practically. So, either Nancy Pelosi is a mathematical and financial analyst genius… or maybe, maybe the information that she’s privy to turns out to be pretty darn valuable.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, the text of the PELOSI Act states that it would “amend chapter 131 of title 5, United States Code, to prohibit transactions involving certain financial instruments by Members of Congress.”

Hawley also previously reintroduced the PELOSI Act in January 2023 after Paul bought “up to $5 million in stock in a semiconductor company right as the Senate was passing legislation to massively subsidize the semiconductor industry.”