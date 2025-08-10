Exclusive: Ryan Rhodes Running for Congress to ‘Make America Iowa’

Ryan Rhodes, the founder of the Iowa Tea Party, said on Breitbart News Saturday that he is running for Congress to “Make America Iowa,” reflecting its hard-working values as compared to those of a socialist, such as Minneapolis, Minnesota, mayoral candidate Omar Fateh.

Rhodes is running for Iowa’s fourth congressional district as current Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) is running for governor of the Hawkeye State.

As the founder of the Iowa Tea Party, Rhodes said he has always felt the need to “stand up at the moment” someone is needed to fight for the people of Iowa. He has also served as Dr. Ben Carson’s presidential state director for Iowa.

“Iowa is the most American state in the country,” Rhodes said on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining his reasoning behind his campaign slogan, “Make America Iowa.”

The state’s fourth congressional district has typically served as a conservative stronghold in the state.

He said that he aims to bring Iowa’s strong, hard-working values to Congress, contrasting it with the “Islamo-Communist” values of Minneapolis mayoral candidate and state Sen. Omar Fateh.

“Iowa has good moral values; we’re hard workers. We don’t want men in women’s sports. We’re not looking to be a third-world country,” he said.

He added, “When these places are trying to push their values on us, it’s time to stop, and it’s time for us to push back.”

He continued, “Omar Fateh is leading the way in getting the endorsement because Mayor Jacob Frey, who was bowing down to the BLM, was still not good enough. Now, they have to go off the third rail for the Somali-Islamo-Communists we’ve imported.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.