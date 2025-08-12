Huckabee: Americans Should Thank Israel for Intelligence, Tech Advances

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the current U.S. Ambassador to Israel, said Americans should be thanking the Jewish state for offering many advancements in technology and intelligence.

Speaking with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Editor-at-Large Joel Pollack during the Breitbart Founders Club Roundtable, Huckabee acknowledged the numerous benefits Americans appreciate on a daily basis thanks to the country’s partnership with Israel.

“The technology that Israel develops for their own self-preservation is a technology that will save the lives of Americans, and does so – medically … we’ve learned a lot from them in agriculture,” said Huckabee.

“Frankly, if you like your cell phone, thank Israel, had it not been for the technology that they helped pioneer. If you like seedless watermelons, cherry tomatoes,” he added.

The former governor noted that these advancements also include medical procedures and technology like heart stents and miniature cameras used in surgery.

“If you like, medical procedures that may have saved your uncle or your aunt, your mother, your father. Like a heart stent. Or the little thing you swallow and the doctor can look in your insides through a gastrointestinal examination. Be grateful. Israel invented that,” he said.

“More Nobel science prize winners in Israel than any other country on earth if you think about that. They’re a tiny sliver of land the size of New Jersey – 65 percent of that is not even usable,” he continued. “It’s a pretty remarkable and highly advanced country that we benefit from.”

Detractors of Israel often say that the country puts Americans at risk of terrorism, but as Huckabee noted, Israel’s intelligence services have been extraordinarily useful in protecting Americans.

“On intel, a lot of the ways that we spare ourselves from terror attacks is because of the intelligence that is gathered in joint processes between the U.S. and Israel,” he said. “So there are some of your friends who are probably alive today because somebody knew who was a danger and they made sure that they didn’t get on airplane with you and made sure they didn’t get into your city and blow up your school and they didn’t get onto the bus you were riding and blow it up. Little things like that might be important to Americans.”

