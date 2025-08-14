Gavin Newsom Tries Impersonating Trump in ALL CAPS Rants; Threatens Impeachment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is trying to win a fight over redistricting by impersonating President Donald Trump, posting rants on X in ALL CAPS that are meant to echo posts on Trump’s Truth Social.

In one post, Newsom threatenes to “end the Trump presidency,” likely referring to his effort to help Democrats take control of the U.S. House by redrawing California’s congressional districts, leading to Trump’s impeachment.

Newsom’s posts lack the humor of the man they are imitating, and are just the latest example of the California governor trying to copy something about Trump that he once mocked.

Last month, Newsom borrowed Trumps phrase “rake the forests” in an attempt to blame the federal government for ongoing wildfires in California. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fires of January 7 both started on state-owned land.

Newsom’s top priority is the redistricting fight, even though tens of thousands of people are still displaced by the fires. He is gambling on the idea that Democratic Party presidential primary voters care more about whether a candidate fights Trump than about whether he or she has a track record of serving constituents.

After two terms in office, Newsom has few achievements to talk about, and therefore focuses on social issues and fights with Republican-run states over issues such as transgenderism, where his views (such as denying parents the right to know about gender changes) are opposed by the vast majority of voters in his own state.

As for threatening impeachment while imitating the president, Byron York of the Washington Examiner observed: “Newsom, turning himself into a parody of Trump while thinking the same old same old will succeed this time, is a good example of a man with someone else living rent-free in his head.”

