A judge in the sanctuary state of New Jersey allowed an illegal alien to walk free out of jail, requiring him only to remain in his residence, after he was charged with killing 42-year-old Maria Pleitez and her 11-year-old daughter Dayanara Cortes.

As Breitbart News reported, 43-year-old illegal alien Raul Luna-Perez of Mexico was arrested and charged this month with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault in Lakewood Township, New Jersey.

On July 26, police responded to a fatal crash allegedly caused by Luna-Perez after he reportedly crossed into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit head-on Maria Pleitez, who had two 11-year-old girls in her vehicle.

Maria was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 11-year-old daughter Dayanara Cortes was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. The other 11-year-old girl is in serious but stable condition in a New Jersey hospital.

Luna-Perez’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, according to authorities.

After the initial charges were filed against Luna-Perez, Ocean County Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels ruled against prosecutors’ wishes and allowed the illegal alien to be released from jail — requiring him to remain in his residence with an ankle monitor, banning him from driving, and demanding he undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

Luna-Perez’s court-allowed release from jail came even as prosecutors noted that when the illegal alien allegedly killed Pleitez and Cortes, he had recently been arrested twice for drunk driving and had a domestic violence complaint against him in 2023.

Yet New Jersey’s sanctuary state policy prevented Luna-Perez from being turned over to ICE agents for deportation.

Soon after Luna-Perez’s release from jail, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took custody of him and placed him at the agency’s detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Shortly after being detained by ICE, police took him back into custody after charging him with two additional counts of aggravated manslaughter and strict liability vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors are now hoping to keep Luna-Perez locked up behind bars ahead of trial.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.