Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a migrant in the sanctuary state of New York who was convicted of raping and sodomizing his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

ICE agents arrested Michael Kabiona of the Democratic Republic of the Congo this week after he served just 10 years in a New York prison for raping his stepdaughter.

Kabiona was found guilty in 2015 for repeatedly raping and sodomizing his stepdaughter over a two-year period that began when the girl was only 9 years old. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“On August 12, ICE arrested Michael Kabiona, a criminal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter, starting when she was as young as 9 years old,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She continued:

Thanks to ICE, this depraved pedophile is not in our communities to hurt and victimize more children. It’s disgusting that ICE law enforcement is experiencing a 1000% increase in assaults against them while they are removing creeps like this who commit unforgivable crimes against children. Our ICE agents are heroes, end of story. [Emphasis added]

ICE agents also arrested 31-year-old Noe Alberto Flores-Sandoval of El Salvador, who was convicted of attempted rape in Nassau County, New York, as well as 41-year-old Lorentino Martinez-Tejed of Mexico, who was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Francisco Antonio Villalobos, a 51-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by ICE agents in Illinois after having been convicted of kidnapping. ICE agents also arrested 36-year-old Nidia Tanya Quistian-Nino, age 36, of Mexico, who was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Wharton County, Texas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.