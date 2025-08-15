Putin Honors Soviet Soldiers Buried in Alaska After Trump Talks

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers buried at Fort Richardson Memorial Cemetery in Alaska, following private talks with President Donald Trump that lasted about three hours.

The soldiers, pilots, and sailors gave their lives helping ship American supplies to the Soviet Union during World War II under the Lend-Lease program, which dramatically expanded President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s ability to spend on supplies for Allied states fighting against Nazi Germany and its partners. The Lend-Lease Act of 1941 also greatly benefited Britain, Australia, China, and other parties fighting the Axis powers.

The pilots flying in supplies carried “military hardware such as aircraft, ships, tanks, small arms, machine tools, equipment for building roads and air strips, industrial chemicals, and communications equipment,” according to the Roosevelt Presidential Library, as well as food and clothing.

Putin arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday for unprecedented talks on U.S. soil with President Trump. Both sides indicated that the main objective of the discussion was to begin negotiating an end to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which Washington has combatted by supplying Ukraine with weapons and other critical support. President Trump told reporters prior to the encounter that he expected it to be a “feel-out meeting” for both sides to get a sense of how to build a roadmap to peace.

Following the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry published images of Putin at the Fort Richardson cemetery, stopping to pray at the graves of the World War II troops.

Speaking to reporters following the private discussions with Trump, Putin emphasized the history of Russian-American cooperation during World War II and noted that, prior to landing in Anchorage, he made a stop in the city of Magadan, eastern Russia, to similarly honor supply pilots.

“There is tremendous cultural heritage back from the Russian America – for example Orthodox Churches and more than 700 geographical names of Russian origin,” he explained. “During the Second World War, it was here in Alaska that was the origin of the legendary air bridge for the supply of military aircraft and other equipment under the Lend-Lease program.”

“It was a dangerous and treacherous route over the vast emptiness of ice; however, the pilots of both countries did everything to get closer to victory. They risked their lives and they gave it all for their common victory,” he continued. “I was just in the city of Magadan in Russia and there is a memorial there dedicated to the Russian and the U.S. pilots and there are two flags, the U.S. flag and the Russian flag.”

Putin indeed made a similar stop in Magadan, Russia, on Friday to lay flowers at a monument dedicated to American and Soviet pilots who cooperated to supply the warfronts in Europe against Nazi Germany.

Speaking at the press conference on Friday, he noted that American troops have maintained a military site similarly honoring Soviet soldiers, though he did not state he would soon visit it.

“And I know that here, as well, there is such a memorial,” Putin noted. “There is a military burial place several kilometers away from here. Soviet pilots are buried there who died during that dangerous mission. We are thankful to the citizens and the government of the United States for carefully taking care of their memory. I think that is very worthy and noble.”

Putin described America and Russia as having a “common heritage” that would be helpful in rehabilitating the bilateral relationship, which he described as having reached historic lows during the presidency of Joe Biden.

Trump welcomed Putin on Friday with a handshake and appeared to engage him warmly. Both leaders insisted, following their conversation, that the meeting was productive and positive. Neither offered any details on their private conversation, however, nor did they speak specifically about the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

The two indicated that they would meet again in the near future. Putin invited Trump to Moscow for a summit in the Russian capital, to which Trump replied, “I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening.”

