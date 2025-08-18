Josh Hawley to Investigate if Meta AI Bots Enabled ‘Criminal Harms to Children’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) last Friday announced an investigation into if Meta’s AI bots enabled “criminal harms to children.”

Hawley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informing him of his investigation.

The Missouri conservative, a former attorney general for the Show-Me State, urged the company to hand over documents and communications related to a Reuters investigative report that found Meta had allowed AI bots to have “sensual” and “romantic” conversations with children.

Hawley wrote on X, sharing his letter to Zuckerberg: “Is there anything — ANYTHING — Big Tech won’t do for a quick buck? Now we learn Meta’s chatbots were programmed to carry on explicit and ‘sensual’ talk with 8-year-olds. It’s sick. I’m launching a full investigation to get answers. Big Tech: Leave our kids alone.”