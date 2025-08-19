Exclusive — Shannon Everett: California Responsible for Highest Number of Non-Citizen Truck Drivers

California is responsible for the highest number of non-citizen truck drivers in the United States, Shannon Everett, co-founder of American Truckers United, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the devastating crash in Florida at the hands of an illegal immigrant driver who made an illegal U-turn.

When asked about the maneuver that Harjinder Singh — an illegal immigrant who entered the United States illegally, crossing the Mexico border in 2018 — performed on the Florida turnpike that resulted in the loss of three lives, Everett explained that drivers are trained not to do this.

“It’s illegal, you know, and so you’re not supposed to be doing it, and that’s because it’s almost impossible to perform that maneuver safely — it is impossible to perform it safely,” he said. “And so, you know, the amount of time that it takes to turn the vehicle around the area that you have to, have to turn the vehicle around, makes it impossible.”

“So anyone with any experience, with any proper training, knows you do not — you do not make U-turns in trucks. It’s an immediate termination event for most trucking companies,” he said, explaining that this is a clear example of the bad policies of a sanctuary state such as California affecting people in non-sanctuary states like Florida.

“That’s one of the most egregious parts of all this, is California’s policy here has now been exported onto the citizens of Florida, unknowing to them. California has now sent this driver to Florida,” Everett said. “He’s operating on a highway in Florida when he decides to make a U-turn on the interstate. Most people wouldn’t do that in a personal vehicle.”

“It’s a very, very unfortunate incident for these American citizens, for these Floridians, that should have never happened, could have been prevented. And we should not be tolerating it as a country,” he said.

Everett explained that there are about ten different states where non-citizen drivers are originating from, and “California is the most culpable.”

“They’re the ones responsible for the highest number of these non-citizen truck drivers that are on our highways,” he revealed. “Today, the President of the United States has done nothing but try to help the American truck driver. Since he’s come into office, he’s given us the executive order on English proficiency. The Secretary of Transportation right now has launched an investigation into the issuance of non-domicile CDLs, and so they’re helping us.”

“And at the same time, California is still bringing in these drivers. They’re still issuing these commercial driver’s license and … exporting this danger into our states,” he said.

