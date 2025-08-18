Florida Vows Accountability for Illegal Alien Truck Driver Accused of Killing Three

Florida leaders are promising accountability for the illegal alien truck driver — given a license by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California — whose U-turn resulted in the loss of three lives.

First responders on August 12 responded to a crash on Florida’s Turnpike occurring in St. Lucie County, involving a semi truck and minivan. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a press release that an initial investigation found that the driver of the semi truck “recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others, attempted to execute a U-Turn utilizing an unauthorized location.”

“As a result of his actions, the three occupants of the mini-van are now deceased,” the press release reads.

Further investigation found that the driver — Harjinder Singh — is an illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. illegally, crossing the Mexico border in 2018. Further he was given a Commercial Driver’s License in the state of California.

Per the release:

State Troopers obtained a criminal arrest warrant for the driver, Harjinder Singh, for three (3) counts of vehicular homicide. During the course of this criminal investigation and with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), State Troopers determined that Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018. The Defendant then obtained a Commercial Driver’s License in the state of California. Under the federal authority delegated by ICE to FHP State Troopers through the 287 (g) program, State Troopers issued an ICE detainer.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement, “Not only did California give this illegal alien a driver’s license, but also a permit to drive large semi-trucks, something that should require considerable training and vetting.”

He noted that Florida — unlike California — has prohibited all IDs for illegal immigrants.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) also shared the press release on the tragedy and emphasized that the Democrat state of California issued this illegal alien a driver’s license, which led to the loss of three lives.

“Illegal alien issued CDL by California. Doesn’t even speak English. Sanctuary policies are deadly,” DeSantis said, calling for accountability. “Must hold the illegal alien accountable but also the other actors involved including the company.”

Other officials have weighed in as well, including Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin as well as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“This is exactly why in June I announced a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDLs!” Duffy said.

“Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies allowed many unqualified foreign drivers on our roads who have no business operating a 40-ton truck. This is only one of many tragic accidents that should never have happened. Our investigators have already uncovered serious red flags in how states are doling out these CDLs. We’ll have more to share in the coming weeks,” he announced.