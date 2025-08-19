Former MSNBC anchor Joy Reid went off on President Trump, Elvis Presley, and white Americans as a whole for stealing from black people and having no culture of their own.

Reid condemned Trump and so many others as “mediocre white men” during an interview Friday with Wajahat Ali for his The Left Hook substack in an episode titled “How Mediocre White Men and Their Fragility Are Destroying America.”

Ali began by blasting the Trump administration for taking over the Kennedy Center, citing it as an example of cultural appropriation.

“These people cannot create culture on their own,” Ali said. “Without Black people, Brown people, the DEIs, there’s no culture in America. We make the food better. We make the economy better. We make the music better. Right? MAGA can’t create culture. They got Cracker Barrel and Kid Rock.”

“They don’t have the intellectual rigor to actually argue or debate with us, right? And what they do is they tattle and tell. They run and tell teacher that ‘the Black lady or the Brown man was mean to me.’ And that’s what they always do,” Reid interjected.

Reid went on to accuse the Trump administration of whitewashing history with the Smithsonian while further asserting that white people essentially stole all culture from black people.

“They can’t fix the history they did. Their ancestors made this country into a slave — a slave hell, but they can clean it up now because they got the Smithsonian. They can get rid of all the slavery stuff,” said Reid. “They got PragerU that can lie about the history to the children. They can’t originally invent anything more than they ever were able to invent good music.

“We Black folk gave y’all country music, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, rock and roll. They couldn’t even invent that, but they have to call a White man ‘The King.’ Because they couldn’t make rock and roll, so they have to stamp ‘The King’ on a man whose main song was stolen from an overweight Black woman,” Reid continued.

While black artists were indeed Elvis Presley’s primary influence, Reid did not acknowledge that he regularly credited them throughout his career and never claimed to have been an original.

“Elvis helped pioneer the rockabilly (a portmanteau of rock ‘n’ roll and ‘hillbilly’) sub-genre of rock ‘n’ roll, a mix of country music and rhythm and blues, and was candid throughout his career about his influences from Black American music,” noted Fox News.

White House spokesman Harrison Fields responded to Reid’s tirade, calling her an “ungrateful hack who fails to acknowledge her privilege.”

“Joyless Reid is an ungrateful hack who fails to acknowledge her privilege. Whatever remains of her success would only be possible in the United States of America, the same country she degrades for sport. She was too unhinged for MSNBC and was fired. Instead of changing her act, she’s doubled down on stupid,” he said.

