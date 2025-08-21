Appeals Court Allows Trump to End ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for 60,000 Migrants

President Donald Trump can end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for tens of thousands of migrants living in the United States, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week, overturning a decision from Biden appointee Judge Trina Thompson.

Late on Wednesday evening, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in a 3-0 decision that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can move forward with its plans to end TPS for roughly 60,000 migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

As Breitbart News reported, in June and early July DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of TPS for migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal. In response, TPS migrants, represented by Soros-linked organizations, sued the Trump administration to stop their deportations.

Last month, Judge Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California wrote a scathing order that accused Trump and Noem of “racial animus” and halted their efforts to end TPS for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

Thompson wrote that “color is neither a poison nor a crime,” and claimed that Trump and Noem invoked a “discriminatory belief that certain immigrant populations will replace the white population.”

“The freedom to live fearlessly, the opportunity of liberty, and the American dream. That is all Plaintiffs seek,” Thompson wrote in her now-overturned ruling. “Instead, they are told to atone for their race, leave because of their names, and purify their blood.”

The case is National TPS Alliance v. Noem, No. 3:25-cv-05687 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

