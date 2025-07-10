George and Alex Soros’s left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) network is linked to a lawsuit that seeks to stop President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from ending a temporary quasi-amnesty program for tens of thousands of migrants in the United States.

This week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for migrants in the U.S. from Honduras and Nicaragua. Last month, Noem similarly announced an end to TPS for migrants from Nepal.

Though meant to be temporary, since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as nearly every president has routinely extended it and designated new countries for TPS status — allowing hundreds of thousands of migrants to stay in the U.S. and hold American jobs despite otherwise having no legal status.

As Breitbart News reported, migrants are now suing to block DHS from ending TPS for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal. The migrants are represented by lawyers from the National Day Laborer Organizing Network and the Haitian Bridge Alliance, among other NGOs.

The National Day Laborer Organizing Network has received millions from Soros’s Open Society Foundations from 2016 through 2022. In 2019, alone, the Open Society Foundations gave the NGO about $460,000 in funding while in 2022, the NGO got $675,000 from the Open Society Foundations.

Likewise, the Open Society Foundations has showered the Haitian Bridge Alliance with $550,000 to date, with those funds coming in 2020 and 2021.

In the migrants’ lawsuit, they accuse Trump and Noem of racism — arguing that they are being targeted because they are non-white, non-Europeans.

“Although it has become increasingly normalized, the fact remains that Secretary Noem, President Trump, and members of the Trump campaign and administration have consistently used racist invective to describe their TPS decisions involving immigrants from non-white, non-European countries, including those involving the countries at issue here,” the lawsuit claims.

Alex and George Soros’s network of NGOs is behind several lawsuits against the Trump administration, mainly those looking to prevent DHS from enforcing federal immigration law, ending birthright citizenship, and cracking down on migrant child trafficking.

