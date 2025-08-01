A federal judge out of San Francisco, California, is blocking President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from ending a temporary quasi-amnesty program for tens of thousands of migrants in the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, in June and early July, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for tens of thousands of migrants in the United States from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

Though meant to be temporary, since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as nearly every president has routinely extended it and designated new countries for TPS status.

In response, TPS migrants, represented by Soros-linked organizations, sued the Trump administration to stop their deportations. The lawsuit accuses Trump and Noem of racism for ending TPS, claiming the migrants are being targeted because they are non-European and non-white.

In a ruling this week, Judge Trina Thompson — appointed by former President Joe Biden to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for the migrants while the case makes its way through federal courts.

Thompson seemed to agree with the migrants’ accusations of racism, writing that Trump and Noem have invoked a “discriminatory belief that certain immigrant populations will replace the white population” and that “color is neither a poison nor a crime,” citing “racial animus” as the motivation behind the administration’s decision to end TPS.

“The freedom to live fearlessly, the opportunity of liberty, and the American dream. That is all Plaintiffs seek,” Thompson wrote in her ruling. “Instead, they are told to atone for their race, leave because of their names, and purify their blood.”

The case is National TPS Alliance v. Noem, No. 3:25-cv-05687 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.