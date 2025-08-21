Bike-Riding Youth Terrorize Boston While Democrat Mayor Stays Silent on Highway Chaos

Over one hundred bikers on Saturday swarmed through a local Boston highway, wreaking havoc on the city as the Democrat mayor has stayed silent on the incident.

State police received a call about a group of youths on bicycles, electric scooters, and dirt bikes going through the O’Neill tunnel.

Michael Filandro, a witness who was driving on the interstate highway, said, “Here comes [one to two] bikes, then 20 bicycles and we realize there is a whole wagon train of them down the road. I thought it was a little parade or something going on. There was no escort, no police there. They were blowing through traffic lights, zipping around cars.”

Marcus Lancaster, another witness to the “bike horde,” said, “It was scary, we didn’t even hear it coming. They just revved their horns to make themselves known. Just a bunch of dudes on motorcycles. They just came ripping through on dirt bikes.”

A dirt bike operator, Adam Harrison, who is 22 years old, was arrested on the scene of a collision on the highway. He faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fox News wrote:

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment. Wu, a Democrat, has come under fire for her handling of crime in the blue city.

In June, Wu compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who recently arrested roughly 1,500 illegal aliens, 800 of whom were criminals, to neo-Nazis.

“I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks,” referring to the National Social Club-131, a Massachusetts-based neo-Nazi organization.