Sanctuary Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Compares ICE Agents to Neo-Nazis

Boston, Massachusetts, Mayor Michelle Wu (D) is once again vilifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who recently arrested nearly 1,500 illegal aliens, almost 800 of whom were criminals, across the sanctuary state.

Wu, who recently called ICE agents President Donald Trump’s “secret police” in an apparent reference to Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist regime in Nazi Germany, doubled down on such rhetoric even as United States Attorney Leah Foley and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons asked her to stop making such inflammatory remarks.

“I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks,” Wu said. “NSC-131 routinely wears masks.”

NSC-131 stands for the Nationalist Social Club-131, a Massachusetts-based neo-Nazi organization.

Wu’s comment comes after ICE agents conducted a massive raid across Massachusetts, nabbing hundreds of criminal illegal aliens with pending charges and convictions — including murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, sex offenders, and members of violent gangs.

This week, Lyons called out Wu by name for such remarks, demanding that she stop attacking ICE agents.

“Politicians need to stop putting my people in danger. I’m not asking them to stop. I’m demanding that they stop,” Lyons said. “Here’s what I have to say to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, and anyone else stirring up the outrage about what ICE does — these are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments, and it’s time to remember that.”

