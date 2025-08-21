The illegal immigrant who captured the hearts of leftists as he yelled that he just wanted to be with his family during his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest in D.C. was arrested last year for a child sex crime.

Video — taken by NBC4 reporter Aimee Cho — of the ICE arrest of the illegal immigrant, as he shouted in Spanish that he was not a criminal and just wanted to be with his family, went viral.

“Sir, I don’t have anything, please,” he said. “I don’t owe anything. I’m working. I want to be with my family.”

“I’m coming from work, please. I’m not a criminal. You’re hurting me,” he continued.

This plea won the hearts and minds of many leftists, who used this as their own example of what they believe is cruelty. However, as it turns out, this man — identified as David Perez-Teofani — was arrested last year for a child sex crime. In January 2024 he was arrested in Fairfax County for “aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin:

According to Cho, Fairfax County court records showed the charges “were later dropped (nolle prosequi.)”

“I have reached out to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for comment but haven’t yet heard back. An ICE spokesperson tells me: ‘Prosecutors refuse to prosecute,'” she said, sharing another update from Fairfax County, revealing that the mother and victim “did not wish to move forward” and did not appear at court hearings, “making prosecution impossible at the time.”

“Charges were nolle prossed so that our office can prosecute them later, should the victim wish to move forward and seek accountability in the future,” the statement added.

According to DHS, Perez-Teofani has illegally entered the United States three times and “had a final order of removal and chose to voluntary return- twice.”

“He’s an illegal alien from Mexico that was previously arrested in January 2024 in Fairfax County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13. So yes, this is what I voted for,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said, as others across social media mocked leftists who fell for this.

As crime drops in D.C. following the federal takeover of the city’s police force, President Donald Trump is expected to go on patrol with police and the military in the nation’s capital on Thursday.