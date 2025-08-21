Trump: ‘I Will Save California!’

President Donald Trump pledged Thursday to rescue California from its incompetent one-party government, led by podcaster and aspiring 2028 Democrat Party presidential primary candidate Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

“Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!! President DJT,” Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform.

It is not clear what polls Trump was referring to. Newsom has, in fact, sunk in the highly respected Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll, which showed him enjoying 55% approval among likely voters in February — even after the Los Angeles wildfires — but only 46% in June, after his administration began clashing with Trump. Newsom had a net positive rating of 10% in February, but a net negative of -7% in June.

The Hill estimated Newsom in even bigger trouble, at -22.2%, with a mere 27% favorable rating nationwide.

Another poll found that Newsom was enjoying a “bump” over potential rivals such as former Vice President Kamala Harris, thanks to his recent trolling of President Trump, and his push to gerrymander California’s congressional districts in response to Republican redistricting in Texas.

But Californians, reeling from the wildfires, budget deficits, and the nation’s highest unemployment rate, may be less impressed — especially since Democrats would lost more seats if every Republican state were to retaliate against Newsom’s gambit.

Trump owns property in California, including the highly esteemed Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, and visited the state in his first week in office in a show of solidarity with local wildfire victims.

