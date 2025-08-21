Watch Live: Donald Trump Joins Police, National Guard for D.C. Ride Along

President Donald Trump joins law enforcement and military personnel for a ride along in Washington, DC, on Thursday, August 21.

The president will accompany police and National Guard units after he announced last week he was federalizing police in the nation’s capital to clean up crime that was running rampant under Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The local police union reported that there had not been a recorded murder in seven days following Trump’s D.C. takeover, along with an 83% drop in carjackings and a 46% drop in robberies.