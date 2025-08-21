D.C. Violent Crime Drops 22% After Trump’s Crackdown; Zero Homicides in Last Week

Violent crime in Washington, DC, has dropped 22 percent over the last week following President Donald Trump’s crackdown in the city.

Fox News Digital’s David Marcus detailed the stunning findings, which include the fact that — as of Wednesday afternoon — there were no murders in the city over the last seven days. That is a feat that has not been seen for months — since March.

Marcus also cited a few other stunning statistics from the local police union, revealing that since Trump’s federal takeover, carjackings have dropped an astonishing 83 percent. Additionally, robbery has dropped 46 percent.

The White House’s official rapid response X page also shared these news reports, detailing the “dramatic reductions in crime.”

These statistics come over a week after President Donald Trump formally announced a series of executive actions to clean up the nation’s capital, which included invoking section 740 of the district of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard.

“I understand a lot of you tend to be on the liberal side, but… you don’t want to get mugged and raped and shot and killed,” Trump told reporters in the jam-packed White House press briefing room last week.

“You want to be able to leave your apartment or your house where you live and feel safe and go into a store to buy a newspaper or buy something, and you don’t have that now,” he said, adding greater perspective by adding that the murder rate in Washington is “higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia; Mexico City; some of the places that you hear about as being the worst places on earth.”

“The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled. Murders in 2023 reached the highest rate probably ever,” Trump continued. “They say 25 years, but they don’t know what that means, because it just goes back 25 years.”

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people, and we’re not going to let it happen anymore,” Trump added, as workers have been spotted removing homeless camps throughout the city as well.

The White House has also shared footage of the nighttime operations in the city, showcasing the greater mission to Make D.C. Safe Again.