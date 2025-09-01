Trump Administration and GOP Celebrate Labor Day: The President ‘Supports the American Worker’

Key members of Trump world celebrated Labor Day on Monday, making it clear that this president supports the “American worker.”

“This administration is making it clear it supports the AMERICAN WORKER. Thanks to @POTUS, America is building again. From our roads and bridges to our shipyards and truckers, we are unleashing economic opportunity,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, sharing a video on social media and thanking the “great men and women who keep this GREAT country MOVING.”

“American Workers finally have a President who is fighting for them,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said.

She also said during an appearance on Fox & Friends that unemployment is holding steady, and “we’re seeing real wages up” and “blue collar wages up 1.4 percent.”

“Consumer confidence is up. I’m on my 50 state tour across this country. I’ve hit 32 states already, and I’m talking to the men and women who are on the ground every single day trying to understand what they need assistance with,” she continued.

“I’m on the ground talking to the trades, talking to the firefighters, talking to law enforcement. You know, I’ve been to — I was just in New England on a six state swing in four days, talking to submarine shipyard builders. I mean, we’re seeing people are excited about the investments that the President’s making,” she added.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) shared that same clip and added, “A very special happy Labor Day to the men and women who make this country work every day. Know that we will always have your back!”

“Happy Labor Day to all Americans — especially the men and women who woke up at 4am this morning and went to work to power our homes and businesses, despite everyone else having the day off!” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, deeming American energy workers the “backbone of our modern world.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, this Labor Day working families are winning again,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement.

“Wages are rising, manufacturing is back, and historic tax cuts are putting thousands of extra dollars into the pockets of hardworking Americans. President Trump has made it clear: the Republican Party is the party of American workers,” the RNC added.

“Happy Labor Day! It’s incredible to have a president who puts hardworking Americans first and is making our country great again!” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) remarked as others joined in the fray, including Senate Republicans.