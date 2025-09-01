Trump Demands Answers from Drug Companies on Effectiveness of COVID Treatments

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump on Monday called on drug companies, including Pfizer, to disclose evidence regarding the effectiveness of coronavirus treatments.

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.”

Trump said Pfizer and other companies have shown him “extraordinary” data that he believes has not been made available to the public:

I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!

Trump emphasized he wants transparency on the effectiveness of “Operation Warp Speed,” which was the initiative to produce vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic in his first term.

“I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter!” he added.