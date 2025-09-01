The leftist New York Times’s executive editor Joseph Kahn was targeted by anti-Israel activists on Friday when his Manhattan apartment building was doused in red paint and a message aimed at him was scrawled on the sidewalk.

The vandals used black spray paint to write “Joe Kahn Lies Gaza Dies” at the bottom of the steps leading into the building, and the Hill reported it appeared to be a criticism against how the Times has covered the war in Gaza.

The vandals also splashed red paint on the steps and front of the building, which is located in Greenwich Village.

An image shows people walking past the scene, where an individual appeared to be working to clean the damage off the building’s exterior:

Reports said the New York City Police Department (NYPD) received calls about graffiti early that morning and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they saw the paint splattered everywhere.

Police said no arrests have been made, but authorities are still investigating, according to NBC News.

The outlet noted it was not the first incident in which the Times was targeted regarding its coverage of the war.

“A month ago, the newspaper’s headquarters in Times Square was also vandalized with red paint. The message ‘NYT lies Gaza dies’ was left on the building’s facade,” the article read.

A Times spokesperson told the Hill, “People are free to disagree with The New York Times’s reporting but vandalism and targeting of individuals and their families crosses a line and we will work with authorities to address it.”

An independent journalist approached two men at the scene of Friday’s vandalism and asked them if they would remove the board covering the message mentioning Kahn. However, he was told it was “none of your business” and instructed to move on, per Freedom News TV:

Breitbart News reported in April 2022 that even though the Times “has given a platform to diversity-obsessed woke scolds, the ‘paper of record’ has just tapped Joe Kahn to be its executive editor — a rich white Harvard grad from an upper-crust family.”

“Aside from his opulent background, the larger (and thoroughly more important) question on everyone’s minds is whether or not Kahn will champion the company’s woke scold minority or usher in a new era of tolerant discourse,” the outlet said. “While the verdict may remain in doubt on that, several Times staffers expressed optimism that Kahn will strike an even balance.”