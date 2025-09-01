The two largest teachers unions in the U.S. have dumped a combined $43.5 million into left-wing groups since 2022, according to a conservative watchdog group report.

National nonprofit group Defending Education released a report last week detailing the contributions of the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers to far-left groups and causes, citing disclosures to the Department of Labor, Fox News reported.

“It is clear that the teachers unions’ priorities are advancing far-left politics and radical social justice issues, not the education of children,” Defending Ed researcher Rhyen Staley told the outlet. “This is a slap in the face to families and teachers who want to focus on helping students improve their reading and math skills. It is time that Congress acts to stop this obscene redistribution of public monies to advance left-wing identity politics.”

According to the report, the unions funneled a combined $1.5 million to left-wing and dark-money groups such as the Tides Network, Sixteen-Thirty Fund, New Venture Fund, and Future Forward, a pro-Kamala Harris group.

The report additionally found that the unions heavily funded groups that supported left-wing candidates in recent elections, giving significant sums to the Democratic Governors Association as well as the Democrats’ House Majority PAC and Senate Majority PAC. The unions also donated to left-wing think tank Center for American Progress and its 501(c)(4) arm, which bagged nearly one million dollars from the unions since 2022.

Aaron Withe, an expert on public-sector unions, told the outlet that the NEA spent 38 percent of its budget on funding left-wing groups and causes, while only putting 10 percent of its budget toward “representational activities.”

“You’d think in light of the decline in union membership in recent years, that they’d start providing value to members that outweighs the cost of membership,” Withe told the outlet. “Instead, they are appeasing the radical base of union members by advocating for men in women’s sports, transitioning minors, antisemitism and other radical ideological stances.”

Withe called the findings the “tip of the iceberg,” considering “there are thousands of statewide and city and county teachers unions that are mostly funding the same causes.”

Neither union responded to the outlet’s requests for comment by time of publication.