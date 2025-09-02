Hillary Clinton Thanks Retiring Rep Jerry Nadler for ‘Selflessness’

Hillary Clinton thanked longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his “leadership” and “selflessness” after he announced the upcoming end of his 34-year tenure on Monday.

The former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate took to social media Tuesday morning to express her gratitude to Nadler, whom she referred to as a “mensch” — a Yiddish word for a “person of integrity and honor.”

“@RepJerryNadler, you’re a mensch. Thank you for your leadership, your selflessness, and your decades of service to New Yorkers,” Clinton wrote on X, linking to a New York Daily News article on the congressman’s retirement.

Nadler, 78, confirmed Monday that he will retire at the end of his term, saying his decision was shaped by growing calls for “generational change” within the post-Joe Biden Democrat Party.

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” he told the New York Times.

The former House Judiciary Committee chairman helped lead the impeachments of then-former President Donald Trump, Breitbart News reported.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.