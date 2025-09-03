Nolte: Video Claims Embattled Lisa Cook Renting Out ‘Primary Residence’

Keeping track of the “primary residences” of Lisa Cook, who Joe Biden appointed as Federal Reserve Governor in 2022, is even more complicated than keeping track of all the estates owned by socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Cook was fired by President Trump for “cause” last month, and ever since, Democrats and their corporate media allies have rallied to her side. Cook is even suing to keep her job. There is just one problem: Neither Cook not her attorneys nor the media can get around the fact that Cook received lower mortgage rates with documented false claims on mortgage applications.

The paperwork shows she listed a home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as a “primary residence.” She also listed a condo in Atlanta, Georgia, as a ”primary residence.” Then there’s a home in Massachusetts that she listed as a “second home.” Except, from the looks of it, she might be renting out … all three.

So far, the FHA (Federal Housing Administration) has made two criminal referrals against Lisa Cook for mortgage fraud:

For those who don’t know, there are higher mortgage rates for “income property,” which is what Cook’s three homes appear to be. A “primary residence” and even a “secondary home” mean lower mortgage interest rates, which means a lower monthly payment, which means money in your pocket. At least this was the case when she took out the three mortgages, according to William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The problem is that lying on a mortgage application is fraud.

Speaking of fraud, how about the fact that a New Media outlet was the first to knock on Cook’s door in Ann Arbor to see if she was really living there as opposed to, say, the thousands and thousands of corporate media “reporters” who are supposed to hold power accountable doing so?

This video is not only potentially devastating for Lisa Cook, it is also another grand indictment of our utterly useless and corrupt regime media:

Fifteen years ago, the fake media’s protection racket for Democrats would have saved Lisa Cook in the same way it saved Barry Obama from the Jeremiah Wright scandal. Back then, the media had the power to kill a story inconvenient to Democrats.

No more.

New Media quickly ensured that Cook’s damning mortgage application documents (which have so far not been disputed by Cook or her attorneys) were disseminated everywhere. Furthermore, New Media outlets like Michigan Enjoyer have not only stepped in to do the work the fake media won’t, but they have spread their reporting worldwide.

It’s a whole new world, one where leftists can no longer find protection from their failures, corruption, crimes, radicalism, and embrace of Satanists.

