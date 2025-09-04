New York Attorney General Letitia James has appealed the court ruling that tossed out the intense penalty imposed on President Trump and his business following her civil fraud case.

“Her office filed a notice of appeal Thursday with New York’s highest court, signaling its intention to challenge a midlevel appeals court’s decision that wiped away the roughly $500 million penalty but otherwise affirmed the trial court,” reported The Hill on Thursday.

“Judges on the state Appellate Division’s First Department issued a deeply fractured decision last month upholding the lower court’s determination that Trump and other defendants, including his eldest sons, conspired to alter his net worth for tax and insurance benefits,” it added.

Despite the ruling, the midlevel court also called the financial penalty imposed on Trump’s business by Judge Arthur Engoron – $527 million – “excessive.”

According to CNBC News, a spokesman for the president’s legal team said the AG’s actions are nothing more than a “political crusade.”

“New York AG Letitia James’ political crusade against President Trump, which is barred by the Statute of Limitations, where she valued Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL, which is worth at least $2 billion dollars, at a ridiculous $18 million, and engaged in a ton of other fatal errors, was already annihilated by the New York Appellate Division, First Department,” the statement said.

“Tish James should focus on her own problems and stop wasting New York State taxpayers’ hard earned dollars on her failed Witch Hunt against President Trump, his family, and the magnificent business that he built,” the statement added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.