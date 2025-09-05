Jeanine Pirro: Two Teens Charged in Murder of Capitol Hill Intern; Third Suspect Remains At-Large

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged as adults in connection with the June 30 fatal shooting of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym in Washington, D.C., while authorities continue to search for a third suspect.

Investigators determined that Tarpinian-Jachym, a promising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst interning for Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS), was struck four times in the shooting in Northwest Washington, DC, which involved two rifles and a 9mm handgun, with 79 rounds recovered at the scene.

A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also injured but survived. United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro reported that two 17 year olds, Jaylen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr., have been arrested and charged as adults with first degree murder while armed under the D.C. Code, while a third suspect remains at large. Pirro said both defendants had prior violent records in family court, excoriating laws that restrict prosecuting juveniles under 18 in adult court.

“This killing underscores why we need the authority to prosecute these younger kids, because they’re not kids — they’re criminals,” Pirro remarked, calling Tarpinian-Jachym’s death “a stark reminder of how fragile life is.”

Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, praised the arrests on X, writing, “We are delivering on President Trump’s promise to make D.C. safe again.” He credited the Justice Department and FBI for their work on the case, noting that the Washington Field Office led the investigation alongside the Metropolitan Police Department, and thanked Attorney General Pam Bondi for bringing the “full force of Main Justice” to the operation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also commended law enforcement efforts, calling the crime “senseless” and saying in a statement that if convicted, the suspects “will face severe justice.”

Rep. Ron Estes, thanked Pirro’s office and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, writing, “I extend my appreciation to Attorney Pirro, her team, and @DCPoliceDept for diligently working on this case to bring those responsible to justice.”

Last month, Tarpinian-Jachym’s mother, Tamara Jachym, criticized the D.C. Council for what she described as weak juvenile crime laws. She told Fox News that President Trump’s administration was taking her son’s death “more seriously” than local officials. Trump himself sent a letter of condolence to the family and later placed the D.C. Metropolitan Police under federal oversight while activating the National Guard to address violent crime.

Tarpinian-Jachym’s death also led to tributes on Capitol Hill. Estes previously stated that the intern would be remembered for his “kind heart” and “cheerful smile,” urging prayers for his family.