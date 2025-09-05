Padilla Uses Arrest Video to Push for Gerrymandering in California

Underachieving Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) is using video of his detainment by Secret Service agents when he rushed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to push for partisan gerrymandering in California.

“First they tried to silence me, now they’re stealing congressional seats to rig elections,” Padilla says in an ad.

No one “tried to silence” Padilla; it was Padilla who “tried to silence” Noem. As Breitbart News reported:

California Sen. Alex Padilla interrupted — and was pushed out of — a press briefing where Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem was describing the attacks on federal police forces by California rioters. UPDATE: DHS made a statement about the incident, saying that “Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands,” and that the Secret Service “acted appropriately”: “Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.”