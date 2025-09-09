President Donald Trump congratulated Missouri state legislators for passing a bill to adopt new district lines that, if signed into law, likely would net House Republicans an additional seat.

The bill, which passed 90 to 65, now goes to the state Senate, where Democrats are expected to filibuster and use other procedural maneuvers to delay the bill’s eventual passage.

“Congratulations to Missouri’s incredible Republican State Legislators, who just overwhelmingly voted to pass their new, much fairer, and improved, Congressional Map,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday after the bill’s passage. “It was my Great Honor to win Missouri six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024 (Getting the Highest Number of Votes for any Office in the History of the State!), and this new Map will give the wonderful people of Missouri the opportunity to elect an additional MAGA Republican in the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Trump encouraged the Missouri state senate to send the bill as-is to the desk of Gov. Mike Kehoe (R-MO), who originally called the special legislative session to consider new maps.

“The Missouri Senate must pass this Map now, AS IS, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the “Show Me State,” and across the Country,” Trump said in his statement. “I will be watching closely. THANK YOU MISSOURI — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Missouri sends eight Republicans and two Democrats to the House of Representatives. Under the new map, Kansas City would be split into three instead of the current two districts, leading to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s (D-MO) 5th Congressional District becoming much more difficult for Democrats to win.

“Redistricting in the middle of the decade is just, it’s not constitutional, and it’s not sensible,” Cleaver, who has represented the district for two decades, told Nexstar, promising lawsuits to fight the changes.

Missouri has followed Texas and California in mid-decade redistricting, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signing into law a new map likely to net Republicans five congressional seats, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ushering into law a proposal likely to net Democrats five seats of their own, pending a November statewide referendum triggered by the law.

Other Republican-led states, including Indiana and Florida, are considering drawing new maps to net Republican seats. And Ohio must complete a court-ordered redraw that could net one or two seats as well.

Democrat governors have threatened what they call “retaliatory” redistricting in further states. Yet, as Breitbart News reported, Democrat-led states currently disenfranchise Republican voters on such a massive scale through gerrymandering that there are few, if any, opportunities to net additional Democrat seats.

Trump’s allies have argued, with supporting data, that Republican state legislatures have been much more generous to Democrats than their counterparts in Democrat state legislatures have been to Republicans, contributing to a razor thin House majority, even after an election when Trump romped in the electoral college, winning all seven swing states.

If the Missouri Senate follows Trump’s instructions, Republicans may be one seat closer to righting that wrong.

