Gavin Newsom Condemns ‘Political Violence’ After Charlie Kirk Shot — but Used Violent Rhetoric Against Republicans Last Month

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) condemned “political violence” in the wake of the shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday — but used violent rhetoric against Republicans just last month.

Kirk was shot in the neck at while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. He is fighting for his life as of this writing.

“The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” Newsom wrote in a post on X. “In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak reported in August that while speaking on “The Siren Podcast,” Newsom threatened to punch “sons of bitches” such as President Donald Trump and Republicans “in the mouth.”:

Newsom: This guy’s not screwing around. He’s not. I mean, this is a guy who literally celebrated the fact that, well, Putin hiself said, sir, you know, mail-in balloting is, that’s not a, that’s not a, that’s not a — I mean, this is a guy who’s rigged all his elections Putin, giving advice to Trump. Trump took it. I mean, what more sensibilities you need? And I sy this to Republicans out there. I pray you pay attention to what’s going on. This is not about, he doesn’t care about the Republican Party. He took it over. He’s an invasive species. The Republican Party, it doesn’t even reflect itself. I mean, look at these Republicans cowering to this guy. Look at your Republican governor [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott], used to claim to be a conservative. What a farce. Nothing conservative about this. I mean, by definition, nothing conservative about this. This is radical rigging of a midterm election, radical rigging of an election, destroying, vandalizing this democracy, the rule of law. So I’m sorry. I know some people’s sensibilities. I respect and appreciate that. But right now, with all due respect, we’re walking down a damn different path. We’re fighting fire with fire. I’m going to punch these sons of bitches in the mouth.

Deseret News reported that bystanders claimed that Kirk had been “shot near his neck during a Q&A with students.” After the shooting, the university issued an alert that a suspect was “in custody” and that a “single shot” had been fired:

Bystanders report seeing Kirk shot near his neck during a Q&A with students. A suspect is in custody, according to a UVU alert sent to students. The campus has been evacuated. “A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody,” an alert from UVU said.

President Donald Trump was among the people who responded to the reports that Kirk had been shot, and called for people to “pray for Charlie Kirk.”

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”



Newsom hosted Kirk on his podcast earlier this year. Kirk challenged Newsom on his support for transgender women (biological males) playing girls’ sports, and Newsom acknowledged that it was “deeply unfair.” That, in turn, set off a storm on the left, as LGBTQ+ activists accused the California governor of abandoning them.