Hard-left California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who wants to run for president in 2028, is suddenly breaking with the Democrat establishment over transgender athletes and now says forcing females to play against males is “deeply unfair.”

Newsom delivered his surprising proclamation during a conversation with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, chief of the popular organization Turning Point USA.

When Kirk asked Newsom about his thoughts on trans athletes during the recent podcast, the gov. went in a surprising direction.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness; I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair,” Newsom exclaimed.

“I am not wrestling with the fairness issue,” Newsom added. “I totally agree with you. I revere sports. So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

Kirk brought up polling that shows that the American people by and large oppose trans athletes playing in girls’ and women’s sports, and Newsom agreed that the Democrats are “getting crushed” on the issue.

Newsom also tried to play up his sympathy for transgender people, though.

“That’s easy to call out, the unfairness of that. There’s also a humility and a grace,” he insisted. “These poor people are more likely to commit suicide [through] anxiety and depression. And the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well. So both things I can hold in my hand.”

Newsom’s comments serve as more evidence that he is triangulating his positions to prepare for a run for the White House in 2028.

The governor’s admission of the unfairness of trans athletes, though, did not persuade women’s rights activist Riley Gaines, who took to her X account to say, “He admits the unfairness is a problem but won’t take meaningful action out of fear of being perceived as unkind.”

Despite Newsom’s attempt to characterize trans depression as a result of people attacking them, the statistics seem to show that the risk of suicide among transgender people doubles after they have so-called “gender-affirming” care, suggesting that transgender procedures and therapies do not help them gain peace of mind.

Another recent study found that depression rates in trans patients also show a steep climb after gender-affirming care.

