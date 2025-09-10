Trump Confirms Charlie Kirk Death: ‘Loved and Admired by All’

President Donald Trump confirmed reports that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Breitbart News reported that Real America’s Voice, which aired Kirk’s show, had also reported that Kirk had passed away.

Brigham Tomco, a politics reporter with Deseret News, also reported that Utah Speaker Mike Schultz had confirmed that Kirk had passed away.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord,” Vice President JD Vance wrote in a post on X.