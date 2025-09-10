Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk died Wednesday after being shot at a campus event, according to a report.

Real America’s Voice, which airs Kirk’s show, reported Kirk died late Wednesday afternoon.

The Deseret News earlier reported Utah Speaker Mike Schultz confirmed Kirk died.

Reporter Jon Solomon also had reported Kirk died, citing three sources.

Kirk was speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University at a question and answer event geared towards students to promote civil discourse.

This is a breaking story.