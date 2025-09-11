Charlie Kirk Supporters Aim to Raise $1M on GiveSendGo for His Family After Assassination

Supporters of Charlie Kirk have started a GiveSendGo with the aim of raising $1 million for his family after the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder’s assassination on Wednesday.

The co-founder of GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding platform founded on Christian values of charity for those in need, posted the campaign to X on Wednesday night, just hours after Kirk was shot and killed at the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. Kirk, a conservative firebrand and devout follower of Jesus Christ, is survived by his wife Erika and his two young children.

“We are getting lots of campaigns created for the family of Charlie Kirk from well-intentioned people all over. We will ensure that all funds [raised] are directly transferred to the family. Here is the primary account,” co-founder Jacob Wells said.

The campaign was created by Liberty Memes Foundation, which describes itself as a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is “to promote liberty and voluntaryism through community action and crowdfunded causes.”

“For Charlie Kirk’s Wife & Children. Charlie Kirk was cut down today by a cowardly gunman. He leaves behind a grieving family,” the organization wrote on the campaign page.

“100% of proceeds from this fund will be given directly to his wife and children, paid out directly from the GiveSendGo platform. Liberty Memes Foundation will not take any percentage of proceeds from this fundraiser,” the organization continued.

Wells described Kirk as a model of love for Jesus who fearlessly stood against “the kingdom of darkness” as an inspiration for many others to do the same.

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had amassed more than $260,000 in donations with nearly 3,500 individual donations.

“My heart breaks for Charlie and his lovely family. Thank you, Charlie, for everything you have done for your country, and the world. I pray blessings on your family,” one anonymous giver wrote.

“We are praying for Charlie, his wife, children, family and friends. May God hold you all in his arms and bring comfort to you during this difficult time,” another person wrote.

“The LORD is near to the brokenhearted, and saves the crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18,” wrote another contributor.