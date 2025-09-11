Rep. Andy Ogles Introducing Legislation to Honor Charlie Kirk with Posthumous Congressional Gold Medal

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) is introducing legislation to honor Charlie Kirk with the posthumous Congressional Gold Medal for his “unwavering dedication to the American spirit, even unto death at the hands of a political enemy,” the lawmaker announced Thursday.

Ogles made the announcement on Thursday, a day after an assassin fatally shot the Turning Point USA founder during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

“I am introducing legislation to award Charlie Kirk the posthumous Congressional Gold Medal for his unwavering dedication to the American spirit, even unto death at the hands of a political enemy,” Ogles wrote.

“Charlie elevated our national discourse, inspired our students, and proclaimed Christ crucified with vigor and conviction,” he said, deeming Kirk not only a “hero of the Christian faith but also the embodiment of what our Founders envisioned when they enshrined the First Amendment.”

“Today, we honor Charlie Kirk by doing what he would have wanted—standing firm, never backing down in the face of threats from the murderous left,” he added, sharing screenshots of the legislation, formally titled the “Charlie Kirk Congressional Gold Medal Act.”

The act itself describes Kirk as an “American hero whose life was tragically cut short by a political assassin o September 10, 2025, at Utah Shelly University.”

“Charlie Kirk was a devout follower of the Lord Jesus Christ and courageously proclaimed the truth of the Gospel, fighting the good fight and keeping the faith until death,” it continues, describing him as a dedicated husband to his wife Erika and loving father to his two young children.

It adds that Kirk had an “undeniable love for his country and inspired an entire generation of young people to boldly protect and defend the principles of the American founding.”

This coincides with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) seeking bipartisan Senate support for a resolution to honor Kirk as well.

“I hope that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle can come together to condemn this cowardly act of political violence, and honor this champion for free speech and truth who inspired so many of his fellow Americans,” Lee told Breitbart News.

Additionally, President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he will be honoring Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award in America.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said upon making the announcement.

“Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on,” he continued.

“I’m pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing: that we will have a very big crowd, very, very big,” Trump predicted.