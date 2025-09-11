Donald Trump to Posthumously Award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump will be honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in America.

Trump remembered Kirk as a transformational leader at the top of his remarks on Thursday at a September 11, 2001, observance event at the Pentagon.

“Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt,” Trump said. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”

“Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on,” he added.

Trump then revealed his plans to honor Kirk.

“I’m pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced, and I can only guarantee you one thing: that we will have a very big crowd, very, very big,” Trump said.

Kirk, a 31-year-old husband and father of two, was shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in the early afternoon on Wednesday. The purpose of the event, held as part of Kirk’s Prove Me Wrong Roundtable, was to promote civil public discourse.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that an individual brought into custody was released after interrogation, which means Kirk’s assassin is still at-large.