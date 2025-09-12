It is crucial to get to the root of the problem in society, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the tragic murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska and violence in America.

“We’re talking about the murder on the Charlotte train, and I’ve tried to strike the root of it, trying to strike the root of this problem. You, alas, are in the Senate. What can be done politically with this problem?” host Mike Slater asked.

“Well, we can, first of all, we could recognize it,” Tuberville began. “No politician wants to really get involved in this because they’re afraid they’ll lose a vote. But this is one of the most important things going on in our country right now.”

“We’ve got debt problems, we’ve got all kind of economy problems, but we’ve got a problem in society that’s out of control. I coached for 35 years. I saw mental health issues growing, growing, and growing. Parents and doctors are issuing drugs like candy,” he said, referencing what he called “attention deficit drugs.”

“So we got a mental health problem. We’ve got a law enforcement problem in terms of turning them loose, letting them do their job,” he continued, explaining that he wants to “give the police the authority to do their job.”

“And then, of course, we’ve got radical judges. So there’s a, there’s a plethora of things that are causing this, and a lot of it is caused by politicians, especially the Democrats,” he said.

Tuberville also spoke about the lack of fathers, noting that it has gotten worse over the years.

“That’s where they’re suffering. And the problem is, we’re enabling that up here in Washington, DC, by paying these moms to say, ‘Listen, more kids you have, the more money you get.’ And 75 percent of minorities do not have fathers in the home. And it’s getting worse,” he said.

“It’s not just minorities. It’s also a lot of other people across the country, of all races. And again, this is a problem that politicians have to address and say it’s time to shut the spicket off of money going out the door to enable people to do whatever they want to do, other than do what’s right for themselves and the country,” the senator added.

LISTEN:

