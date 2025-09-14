Report: Man Arrested for Vandalizing Charlie Kirk Memorial at Turning Point USA HQ

A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday for vandalizing a Charlie Kirk memorial set up outside Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Fox News.

Fox reported that his name is Ryder Corral, and that he was kicking flowers over at the memorial before being tackled by an onlooker, then arrested by law enforcement.

While many of Kirk’s supporters have been gathering at vigils throughout the weekend, and even professional baseball and football teams have been holding moments of silence to honor his memory, some on the left have been unable to let go of their hatred, and are lashing out as they try to smear the late youth leader.

In California, a local Democratic Party branch rejected an invitation from the local Republican Party branch to join a vigil in Kirk’s memory, because — according to a local Democrat leader — Kirk was a “fascist.”

That term was also engraved into a bullet casing by the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, 22, who murdered Kirk in front of a crowd of thousands of students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

While some on the left have been shocked by the assassination, and have joined calls for unity and civility, others have repeated false claims about Kirk. Some in the media have done so, as well, implying that Kirk was responsible for his own murder because he had controversial views that his enemies decided they could no longer tolerate.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.