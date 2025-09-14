California Democrat Branch Rejects GOP Invite to Charlie Kirk Vigil Because He Was ‘Fascist’

The Stanislaus County, California, Democratic Party rejected an invitation from the local Republican Party to attend a vigil Friday honoring the memory of Charlie Kirk because, its leader explained, Charlie Kirk was a “fascist.”

Here is the full statement posted on the Stanislaus County Democratic Party page on Facebook, issued in the name of Central Committee member Lise Talbott.

I learned today that the Stanislaus County Republican Party is holding a vigil this evening for Charlie Kirk and had extended an invitation to the Stanislaus County Democratic Party to attend as a gesture of unity. As Chair of Stan Dems, I respect the intention behind organizing an event to denounce political violence and to promote unity during such turbulent times. However, we respectfully decline participation. We cannot in good conscience attend an event that centers on Charlie Kirk, given his associations with fascist ideology. While we do not wish to participate in honoring him, I want to be unequivocal in affirming that we believe that all forms of political violence are unacceptable, and that escalating political tensions only harms our communities and our democracy. I appreciate the spirit of seeking common ground against violence. I hope that there are future opportunities to collaborate on efforts that promote peace, safety, and dignity for all without elevating figures whose legacies are deeply at odds with those values.

Here was Kirk’s defense, in his lifetime, to the charge that he was “fascist”:

The alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, carved “Hey Fascist! Catch!” into one of the bullet casings in his rifle.

Stanislaus County includes the Central valley city of Modesto, northeast of San Jose.

