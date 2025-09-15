Marco Rubio: We Should Be Revoking Visas of Foreigners Relishing in Murder of a Political Figure Like Charlie Kirk

The U.S. should be revoking the visas of foreigners relishing in the murder of a political figure like Charlie Kirk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during an interview with Fox News.

“If we invite someone to visit the United States of America as a student, as a tourist, as whatever, then they have a different — the standard they should be held to is very high,” Rubio said, emphasizing that the U.S. should not be bringing people into this country who are “going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure.”

“We should not, and if they’re already here, we should be revoking their visa,” Rubio said, asking, “Why would we want to bring people into our country that are going to engage in negative and destructive behavior?”

“It makes no sense,” he added, just days after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was murdered during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

His remarks coincide with that of Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who reminded the public on the day after Kirk’s murder that foreigners in America who “glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors” in our country.

He added that he directed consular officials to “undertake appropriate action,” urging Americans to flag these celebratory comments from foreigners regarding Kirk’s murder to his office.

“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people,” he added.

Landau also publicly responded to social media users flagging the vile comments made by Brazilian neurosurgeon Ricardo Barbosa, who very publicly celebrated the murder of Kirk by praising the murderer’s “impeccable aim,” and adding, “cervical spine.”

“Of all the depraved online content I’ve seen, this one may be the most chilling,” Landau said, alerting the public that he has since personally “directed the head of Consular Affairs to revoke his U.S. visa if he has one and to place an alert on him to make sure he never receives one.”

When asked about revoking the visas of foreigners publicly relishing in tragedy, President Donald Trump said, “We are looking at names… We wouldn’t celebrate if something happened on their side — and we don’t. These are sick people. These are really deranged people.”

RELATED — “We’re Here to Fight”: Mourners Send Messages of Support to Charlie Kirk’s Family