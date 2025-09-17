Rep. Nancy Mace: If You’re a Teacher or Healthcare Professionals in SC Celebrating Murder ‘I’m Going to Make Sure You Get Fired’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she will make sure teachers and health care professionals publicly celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk will get fired, she told reporters this week.

“If you’re a teacher and you’re celebrating murder, I’m going to have you fired in South Carolina,” she told reporters in a gaggle.

“If you’re a doctor or in a medical facility and making life and death health care decisions for people in South Carolina, I’m going to make sure you get fired. This is out of control. It has to stop,” she said.

Mace said the only way to stop the vicious hate is by holding people accountable, which is precisely what she intends to do.

Mace also stood up this week and is calling to defund schools after too many teachers and professors celebrated the assassination of Kirk on social media. Breitbart News has detailed many of the firings and resignations, one of which was highlighted by Mace’s office, as a one teacher from Greenville County Schools celebrated the murder of Kirk, proclaiming that “America has become greater today. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

“Charlie Kirk spent his life defending free speech and standing for faith, family, and freedom, while inspiring young Americans to stand up for their beliefs,” Mace said in a statement accompanying her call for the Department of Education to defund these entities.

“Educators who celebrate his assassination are not just unfit, they’re dangerous, and they will not collect paychecks on the backs of American taxpayers,” she continued.

It is not just in South Carolina, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) revealed this week that roughly 100 teachers in the Lone Star State will have their teaching licenses suspended for vile public posts on Kirk’s assassination.

“The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination,” Abbott revealed in an X post.

“Those educators—more than 100–will ‘have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school,'” he revealed.