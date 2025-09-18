Voters in the Sunset district of San Francisco recalled local Supervisor Joel Engardio on Tuesday over his support for a project that would see a coastal road closed to vehicle traffic, angering local commuters.

It was the latest recall event for a city that has seen a backlash, even among Democratic Party voters, against the far left. In 2022, voters recalled three school board members after controversies around ending merit admissions to magnet schools and erasing the names of America’s founders from school buildings. They also recalled radical District Attorey Chesa Boudin, amid a rise in crime, homelessness, and open-air drug use.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted:

Engardio’s recall was prompted by his strident support for banning cars on a stretch of the Great Highway through a 2024 ballot measure that most of his constituents opposed. Allies of the ousted supervisor fear his fate could have a chilling effect on other San Francisco leaders. … After the Engardio recall, San Francisco’s next big political fight centers around Mayor Daniel Lurie’s “family zoning” proposal to allow 36,000 new homes, predominantly in west side neighborhoods that have historically resisted new housing development. The plan, which the Lurie administration is advancing to comply with legal mandates from the state government, has been approved by the Planning Commission and is now being considered by the Board of Supervisors. The results of the recall could affect Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision on signing SB 79, a measure that would allow the state to override local zoning regulations to approve dense housing near transportation hubs. More broadly, the recall is a sign of a backlash among voters against “green” policies that make life too expensive and inconvenient for residents who have to go to work to earn a living in the Golden State.

